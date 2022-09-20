Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares to Split on Wednesday, September 28th

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS TKOMY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.41. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.