Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Price Performance

Top Ships stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Top Ships

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

