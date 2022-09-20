Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 35,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,690,610 shares.The stock last traded at $65.67 and had previously closed at $66.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,122,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $250,951,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $206,389,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

