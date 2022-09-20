Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,562 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 245% compared to the average daily volume of 1,032 call options.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

IPOD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 56,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOD. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 16.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

