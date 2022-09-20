TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $50.45

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.45, but opened at $51.61. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $49.81, with a volume of 1,249 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,520,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $96,276.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $125,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,008 shares in the company, valued at $25,520,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,905 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

