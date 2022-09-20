Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Travelzoo to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
NASDAQ TZOO opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
