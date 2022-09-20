Treecle Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.43 Million (TRCL)

Treecle (TRCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Treecle has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Treecle has a market cap of $1.43 million and $23,867.00 worth of Treecle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treecle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Treecle Profile

Treecle’s total supply is 996,547,635 coins and its circulating supply is 669,900,000 coins. Treecle’s official Twitter account is @TRCL_0601 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Treecle is www.treecle.io.

Buying and Selling Treecle

According to CryptoCompare, “Treecle is a platform that allows users to buy/sell used cars. Treecle (TRCL) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency (ERC20), it is the native token of the Treecle platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treecle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treecle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treecle using one of the exchanges listed above.

