Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. 662,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10,644% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

