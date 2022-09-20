Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tronox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tronox has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,068,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,152,000 after buying an additional 3,543,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tronox by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,098,000 after buying an additional 286,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,307,000 after buying an additional 634,666 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.