TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.0559

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,006.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010712 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00065540 BTC.

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

