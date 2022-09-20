Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 90

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 82 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 75.33 ($0.91).

TLW stock opened at GBX 47.48 ($0.57) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £683.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.10. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 39.38 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.77). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

