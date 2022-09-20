UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.80

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.80 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.78), with a volume of 984680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.20 ($0.82).

UK Commercial Property REIT Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.44. The company has a market capitalization of £896.59 million and a P/E ratio of 378.89.

UK Commercial Property REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 2.77 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UK Commercial Property REIT

About UK Commercial Property REIT

In related news, insider Michael Ayre purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($47,124.21).

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

