Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) PT Lowered to €48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €59.00 ($60.20) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($69.39) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €50.00 ($51.02) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €82.00 ($83.67) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

UNBLF stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a fifty-two week low of $49.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

