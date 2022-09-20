Uniswap Price Tops $5.35 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.08 billion and approximately $78.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $5.35 or 0.00028241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Peony (PNY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002463 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Uniswap Coin Profile
Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.
Buying and Selling Uniswap
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.