Uniswap Price Tops $5.35 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.08 billion and approximately $78.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $5.35 or 0.00028241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. Discord | GitHub | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.