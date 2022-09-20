Universe.XYZ Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.80 Million (XYZ)

Universe.XYZ (XYZ) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Universe.XYZ has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $13,791.00 worth of Universe.XYZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe.XYZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Universe.XYZ has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Universe.XYZ Coin Profile

Universe.XYZ’s genesis date was May 25th, 2021. The official website for Universe.XYZ is universe.xyz. Universe.XYZ’s official Twitter account is @universe_xyz.

Universe.XYZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Universe Protocol is a community bootstrapping engine. It's designed to embed community-building mechanics into the way the users mint and monetize NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe.XYZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe.XYZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe.XYZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

