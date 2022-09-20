UniWorld (UNW) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $98,007.00

UniWorld (UNW) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, UniWorld has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniWorld has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $98,007.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniWorld coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00121891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882687 BTC.

UniWorld (UNW) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2020. UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unichain is a blockchain platform designed to handle transactions while preserving decentralization. It supports multi-chain, the root and central chain is Unichain which plays an important role to validate all side chain’s states and also link them together.UniWorld token (UNW) is the main token curriculum on Unichain, although each side chain can create its own token using smart contract curriculum in its chain, it is worth noting that UniWorld token is the valid token to all chains and is the medium to link the chain together.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniWorld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

