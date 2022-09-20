Uno Re (UNO) One Day Volume Hits $125,832.00

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Uno Re coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Uno Re has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Uno Re has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $125,832.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,931.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00257834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00050610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Uno Re (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

