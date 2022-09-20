Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $65.50

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.50, but opened at $62.22. Value Line shares last traded at $61.93, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Value Line Stock Down 9.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $549.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Value Line during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Value Line by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

