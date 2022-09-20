Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VOX traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,740. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.98. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $89.50 and a 1-year high of $146.28.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

