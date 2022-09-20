Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. 9,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,354. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85.

