Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,803. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.55. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.