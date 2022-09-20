Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.02. 185,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,596,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

