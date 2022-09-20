Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,398,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,602,000 after purchasing an additional 325,308 shares during the period. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,435,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 950,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,596,516. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56.

