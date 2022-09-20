Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549,143. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

