Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VWO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. 301,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,549,143. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

