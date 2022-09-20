Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,549,143. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

