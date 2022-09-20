Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.09

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.09 and last traded at $61.09, with a volume of 29434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.