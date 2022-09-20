Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Trimmed by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $101.41. 130,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a 200-day moving average of $107.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.