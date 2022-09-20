Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is First National Bank of South Miami’s 10th Largest Position

First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

