Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

