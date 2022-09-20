Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $187.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.