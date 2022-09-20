Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.