Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 339,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

