Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.