Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Cut by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $161.53. 28,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,383. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

