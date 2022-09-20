Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 17.2% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 800,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,641 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.46. 50,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

