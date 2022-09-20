VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 24,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 671,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON in a research note on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VEON during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

