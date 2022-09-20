Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given New €125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from €126.00 ($128.57) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cheuvreux raised Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verbund has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund Stock Down 10.6 %

Verbund stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. 339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. Verbund has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

About Verbund

Verbund ( OTCMKTS:OEZVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.