VeriBlock Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (VBK)

VeriBlock (VBK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One VeriBlock coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriBlock has a market cap of $1.08 million and $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About VeriBlock

VeriBlock is a PoP/PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 1,175,409,307 coins and its circulating supply is 784,546,972 coins. The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriBlock is https://reddit.com/r/veriblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin.Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect.Proof-of-Proof (“PoP”) is a consensus protocol that allows any blockchain to protect itself against double-spends by inheriting the full Proof-of-Work security of Bitcoin in an entirely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless (“DTTP”) manner.Discord”

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

