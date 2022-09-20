Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 979,600 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 890,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Viant Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

DSP traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.35. 1,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $78,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

