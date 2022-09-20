Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSCO opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

