Videndum (LON:VID) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,735 ($20.96) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Videndum stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,388 ($16.77). 10,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,144. The company has a market capitalization of £641.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,393.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Videndum has a 52-week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,556 ($18.80). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,374.74.

Insider Transactions at Videndum

About Videndum

In other news, insider Erika Schraner acquired 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.56) per share, for a total transaction of £55,286.65 ($66,803.59).

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

