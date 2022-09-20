VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Up to $38.99

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.99, but opened at $40.16. VSE shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

VSE Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $497.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.87.

VSE Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of VSE

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

