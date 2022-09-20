Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Down 11.6%

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 5,415,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,801,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Waitr Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waitr news, Director Jonathan Green sold 238,980 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $35,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 633,654 shares of company stock worth $100,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Waitr

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 65.0% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 170.3% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 100.0% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 1,639.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 224,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Waitr by 114.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 434,830 shares during the period. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

