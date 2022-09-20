Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Trading Down 11.6%

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 5,415,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 5,801,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Waitr Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Waitr news, Director Jonathan Green sold 238,980 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $35,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 633,654 shares of company stock worth $100,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Waitr
Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.
Featured Articles
