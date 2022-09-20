Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,730 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 231,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.13. The company had a trading volume of 108,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $361.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

