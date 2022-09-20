WanSwap (WASP) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges

WanSwap (WASP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, WanSwap has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. WanSwap has a market capitalization of $597,624.13 and $9,222.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00124446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WanSwap Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,523,273 coins. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WanSwap

