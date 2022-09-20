Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Given New €34.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($43.88) to €34.50 ($35.20) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDPSF. Barclays dropped their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Warehouses De Pauw to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Warehouses De Pauw from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance

Shares of WDPSF opened at $33.65 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.

About Warehouses De Pauw

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.