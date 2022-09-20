Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Given New €34.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.00 ($43.88) to €34.50 ($35.20) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDPSF. Barclays dropped their price target on Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.80) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Warehouses De Pauw to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Warehouses De Pauw from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.88.
Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance
Shares of WDPSF opened at $33.65 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85.
About Warehouses De Pauw
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
