Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,751. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

