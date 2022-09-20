Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $10.31 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $155.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,752. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $154.34 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.67 and its 200-day moving average is $170.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

