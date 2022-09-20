Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SGOL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 4,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $19.86.

