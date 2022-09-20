Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426,057 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 395,385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after purchasing an additional 329,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after purchasing an additional 227,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 2.4 %

AVY stock traded down $4.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,299. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.05 and a 200-day moving average of $175.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

